Woman lashes out at MIL when she sleep trains her newborn,'You F~~d up all your kids; you won't F~ up mine!' AITA? UPDATED 3X

I know that wasn’t fun for him to hear. You did sort of throw him under the bus there. Definitely a sucky thing to do. You both need to discuss that for sure if you haven’t already. You and your husband are a team. You’re supposed to have each other’s backs.

Your husband sucks because your MIL is his mother. He’s supposed to be the one to get and keep his mother off your back. You’re his wife and he made that child with you, not with his mom.