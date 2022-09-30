Woman asks if she's wrong to berate sister for naming baby after her late child.

For context I 32f and 30m husband have been trying for years to have a baby with no luck. We tried really hard and tried everything possible so when we found out we were finally expecting we were eractic!!!

My family were so excited for us and my mum was finally looking forward to being a nana because my sister was very adamant she didn't want children for years. My sister 27f found out she was pregnant when I was 6 months pregnant and didn't seem excited about it but decided to keep the baby anyway.