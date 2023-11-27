Woman laughs in mom's face, 'You're SHOCKED my sister ruined Thanksgiving?" AITA?

When this woman is fed up with her family on Thanksgiving, she asks Reddit:
My (F29) sister (37) is a drug addict and a thief. She has not gone to jail because she mostly steals from family and friends. Her husband is also a dirtbag and their two kids are headed the same way.
I will not allow them in my house. I will only meet with them in public. I always bring just enough cash to pay my bill of we eat together and don't bring anything else.
I don't know why she is this way. Both my brother (33) and myself have turned out okay. We have educations and careers. We have stable relationships. We are reasonably well behaved adults and our kids are a pretty good bunch.
My sister just never grew up. She hated rules. She hated that my parents got her to watch me when I was young. She moved out when she was 18, took her education savings account and spent it traveling around.
I was going to host Thanksgiving this year and my mom mentioned that my sister and her family would be in town. They have not visited for four years. She asked me to include them. HARD NO. I said that wasn't going to happen. So my mom said she wanted her whole family together so her and my dad would host.
Well she just called me. A bunch of stuff is missing from her house. Jewelry, sports memorabilia, knick knacks. Stuff that would be easy to sell on eBay. Or pawn. I snorted and asked her if she remembered why I do not allow my sister in my house. She said that when I allowed her to stay with me she stole cash from me and her kids stole my stepson's video game.
I asked her why she thought they wouldn't steal from her. She said that I'm being cruel to rub it in when all she wanted was family time. AITA?
offkira writes:
NTA. Your sister is 37 with what seems like a long history of thievery, and your mother wanted you to bear that burden (by asking you, the host, to have them over), then was shocked and surprised that the known thieves... stole her stuff! My my, who could've seen it coming.
Given your sister's age, Imma guess your mom isn't a naive teenager and absolutely should know better - her wanting to see her daughter, to have a big family get together doesn't mean she gets to not have her mistakes pointed out. What would she have said if you had caved and your sister had stolen from you? "Oh no please don't call the cops, oh nooo".
I will go on a limb and infer that your mother's behavior has something to do with how your sister turned out.
hotaruhomoe writes:
NAH. You've experienced first-hand that your sister is a thief, so you know what you're talking about. You are absolutely right to keep her at a distance and make suggestions along these lines to others.
But I can't blame your mother for wanting to reunite the family. Your reaction was to twist the knife in the wound. Not what your mother needed, she just called to vent and needed sympathy.
psychologicalbit76 writes:
NTA. Yes, its a little bit of rubbing it in but damn your mom needed it direct as she's being foolish. I get it, its her child and she wants to have her family back, but sometimes enough is enough.
I have had similar issues with my family, with myself and my older and yohngest sister turning out alright but my brother and middle sister turn into drug addicts and thieves. Both my older sister, my mom, and myself, have been taken advantage of and stolen from. We eventually learned our lesson.