Woman laughs in mom's face, 'You're SHOCKED my sister ruined Thanksgiving?" AITA?

"AITA for laughing and asking my mom what she expected to happen when she had my thief sister and her scumbag family over for Thanksgiving?"

My (F29) sister (37) is a drug addict and a thief. She has not gone to jail because she mostly steals from family and friends. Her husband is also a dirtbag and their two kids are headed the same way.

I will not allow them in my house. I will only meet with them in public. I always bring just enough cash to pay my bill of we eat together and don't bring anything else.

I don't know why she is this way. Both my brother (33) and myself have turned out okay. We have educations and careers. We have stable relationships. We are reasonably well behaved adults and our kids are a pretty good bunch.