Woman leaves family vacation after wealthy brother's kids exclude her daughter.

Family vacations can quickly get emotionally complicated. All the crunchy emotional dynamics can quickly turn up to ten all while you're in a setting that's supposed to be novel and relaxing.
It can be difficult to figure out when to let go for the sake of keeping the peace, and when to confront a family member for their behavior. Sometimes it feels like you're choosing between peacefully rolling over or calling something out that might blow up in your face and never change.
She wrote:
AITA for causing a scene and leaving a free vacation over the way my daughter was being treated?
My brother, Nate, and his wife, Jen, invited me and my daughter, Maddie (10) to go on vacation with them and their kids, Laura (12) and Danny (9). Nate and Jen are extremely well off. They both have high-paying jobs and earn around $350k between them. Maddie and I are middle class.