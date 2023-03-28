Woman leaves family vacation after wealthy brother's kids exclude her daughter.

Family vacations can quickly get emotionally complicated. All the crunchy emotional dynamics can quickly turn up to ten all while you're in a setting that's supposed to be novel and relaxing.

It can be difficult to figure out when to let go for the sake of keeping the peace, and when to confront a family member for their behavior. Sometimes it feels like you're choosing between peacefully rolling over or calling something out that might blow up in your face and never change.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for leaving vacation over the way her daughter was being treated.

She wrote:

AITA for causing a scene and leaving a free vacation over the way my daughter was being treated?