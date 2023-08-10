Woman leaves friend's 5 yo home alone for hours. Says 'I had no other choice.' AITA?

It's not about the money, I wouldn't take it even if she offered (although would've been nice to ask), but I just had important meetings at work that I couldn't postpone.

I denied her request one evening when she had something important to do at work. I explained that so do I, but she had the audacity not only to insist my work can be changed, but to actually bring her kid to me.

For little context, some overseas partners came and I had to attend a dinner with them. I was a key piece so no way I could miss it. She came with the kid and left before I could hand her kid back. I managed to scream after her that I'll leave for the evening and leave the kid alone, but I didn't think she took me seriously.