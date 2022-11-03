Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she was wrong to leave kids with husband in wheelchair for 2 hours.

Woman asks if she was wrong to leave kids with husband in wheelchair for 2 hours.

Amy Goldberg
Nov 3, 2022 | 3:39 PM
ADVERTISING

Here's how she posed the question, which seems designed to get people on her side, but turns out maybe to be a cry for help...

"AITA for leaving the kids with my husband for 2 hours while I went shopping?"

My husband was involved in an accident that injured his spinal cord so badly he needed to have a wheelchair. He also suffers from a head injury that causes him to be unable to perform some tasks properly as well as constant confusion. Sometimes he'd lose track of time.

I take care of the house and kids on me own. Yesterday, I wanted to go shopping for some Christmas stuff but couldn't take the kids because firstly, they'd want to get everything they see. And secondly, I didn't want them to see what I bought them.

I couldn't get the babysitter to come watch the kids like she does usually when I'm out. I was in a rush, what I did was place the kids (3 & 5)and their toys near my husband and asked him to just keep an eye on them. He was unsure of the whole thing but I had to leave.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content