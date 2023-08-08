Mom won't let hubby search stepdaughter's room. He says 'I'm protecting my sons.'

The morning after the party, my husband had a notification on his phone from the door cam from when my daughter got home. He told me I need to see it and showed me a video of my daughter stumbling up to the door, obviously into%icated in some way.

Obviously, I don't condone teenage drin%ing or dr6g use, but I'm not stupid to think it doesn't happen. I've talked to my daughter about it before and have always told her to call me if she ever feels unsafe or can't drive. She did not drive that particular night, I know a friend drove.

I told my husband that I would talk to her about it when she wakes up. But he wanted to wake her up and search her room because he was convinced she wasn't just dr%nk.