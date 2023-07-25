Woman lets 'recovering' alcoholic mom watch her kids. Grandma goes nuts. AITA?

Her drinking makes me uncomfortable and triggers my anxiety big time. When she would stay over, she would often get a 12-pack delivered and drink the whole thing.

I've told her a few times I don't want to be around her drinking and I don't want her to drink while she is responsible for my kid. She said she understands, but the problem persisted. Since this behavior peaks my anxiety, I would often get snippy and short with her. It all came to a head.

My husband and I were going to see 3 nights of our favorite band in another state where my aunt lives. Originally, we were going to leave mom and kid at home. We brought them both so they could spend time with my aunt.