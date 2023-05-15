Mom sets son up with friend's daughter, she cheats, then shares she's pregnant.

Parents sometimes try to set their children up with their friend's kids.

It makes sense. They know them, they like them, it's comfortable. But one woman regrets deeply her decision to set her son up with her friend's daughter.

'Am I wrong for making my son take a paternity test?'

Icy_Acanthaceae9635

This is a mess, and I would appreciate opinions from unbiased people, it was recommended that I post here.

I F39 have two kids, M17 and F10. When I was 21 I had a one night stand which resulted in my son Austin, the father, wanting nothing to do with my child.

When my son was 3 I met my husband Mark M38. My son adores my husband and calls him father. Austin met his current girlfriend through Mark's best friend Alan, her father. Macy and Austin have been close since they were young and we were all thrilled when we found out they were dating.