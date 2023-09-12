Woman makes TikTok about pregnant cousin 'STEALING' her late child's name. AITA?

Y.T.A for making the TikTok. No one needs to air family drama to 800 people. Talk to a friend, partner, or close relative. Or even a therapist. Not Tiktok. Also, please learn what the term "gaslighting" means, it's problematic to misuse abuse terms like that. Ultimately, ESH.

quietlyfierce writes:

I'm so sorry, I really don't understand these Y-T-As, your daughter was born and died of course your close family members should respect how painful that would be. It also doesn't sound as if your cousin even wants the name in the first place. No you do not own the name but gosh they could have a little grace and decorum about the whole situation. NTA.

snoobeedoo writes: