Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to pay for stepson's medical bills.

Having a blended family is tough, but what if your stepson or stepdaughter on your partner's side gets sick? Are you obligated to help? When this mother of two daughters gets angry at her husband for suggesting they pay for his son's medical treatment, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for telling my husband that his family problems aren't my problems?"

I married my husband 7 years ago, I have 2 daughters 13/15 from my previous marriage and he has a son (20) named Tom. Now my husband sent Tom to live with his uncle after his mom's death not because I refused to let him live with me and the girls, but because my husband didn't want his two families to "overlap".