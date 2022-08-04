Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to pay for stepson's medical bills.

Having a blended family is tough, but what if your stepson or stepdaughter on your partner's side gets sick? Are you obligated to help? When this mother of two daughters gets angry at her husband for suggesting they pay for his son's medical treatment, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I married my husband 7 years ago, I have 2 daughters 13/15 from my previous marriage and he has a son (20) named Tom. Now my husband sent Tom to live with his uncle after his mom's death not because I refused to let him live with me and the girls, but because my husband didn't want his two families to "overlap".
But my husband got too busy to check on Tom especially as he got older.It's been like this for years til recently when my husband said that he's been reconnecting with Tom and found out he has cancer. I felt really sorry for him I wanted to visit but he said it wasn't a good idea as Tom isn't ready and suggested to me that he use one of the girls college fund to help pay for treatment.