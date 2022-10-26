Woman feeds daughter's friend illegal raw milk on playdate without mom's permission.

When this mom is concerned that she made a parenting mistake, she asks Reddit:
milkthrow2 writes:
I (36F) live on a homestead with my husband and two daughters. Homesteading is super important to me, getting in touch with the land and growing our own food. We have a garden and chickens.
It’s all been really beneficial to the mental and physical health of our family. However, we’re not an “unschooling” type of family — our daughters attend the local public school system.
This weekend, our oldest daughter, “Lily” (9F) invited over a friend for a play date. We live in an area where not everyone has gardens and animals and it’s usually a delight when kids come over.
Parents of course know about our homestead since we are pretty vocal in our smaller community. Lily’s friend, “Sam” (9M) enjoyed talking to our chickens, helping Lily collect eggs, and playing in our backyard.