Woman feeds daughter's friend illegal raw milk on playdate without mom's permission.

When this mom is concerned that she made a parenting mistake, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for feeding a child that is not mine raw milk?"

milkthrow2 writes:

I (36F) live on a homestead with my husband and two daughters. Homesteading is super important to me, getting in touch with the land and growing our own food. We have a garden and chickens.

It’s all been really beneficial to the mental and physical health of our family. However, we’re not an “unschooling” type of family — our daughters attend the local public school system.

This weekend, our oldest daughter, “Lily” (9F) invited over a friend for a play date. We live in an area where not everyone has gardens and animals and it’s usually a delight when kids come over.