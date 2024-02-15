Woman's post miscarriage PTSD settles in; considers divorcing husband for his reaction after loss of baby. AITA? UPDATED.

Men can't experence miscarriage first hand, they have to take stuff at face value, and then guess what the right thing is to do if the correct response isn't clear to them. Your husband weighed prior experience with what little he knew and your own response and made a decision (albeit the incorrect one).

Yes, it was the wrong decision, but people are allowed to make mistakes in a relationship. The question then, prehaps, is has he (and you- remember the verbal communication wasn't clear at the time) learnt from it?

If the same situation happened again, do you think he'd do the same thing or has he learnt from before? And would you be confident in communicating your needs in that moment?

I want to be clear, I've had a miscarriage (10 weeks) and it was hell, it's an awful experience.