Woman isn't invited to stepson's birthday, so she refuses to pay for cake.

I f35 married my husband m38 2 years ago. He has a son named Caleb, age 15. His mom is super involved and shares custody of him with my husband.

Caleb and I were doing fine at first. But after marriage I noticed he's been wanting to do almost everything with his mom and exclude me. Even when it's my husband's time to have him, I'm excluded from any activities and my husband would tell me to give it time. In the past he'd get involved but now says I'm being too pushy.