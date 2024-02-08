Woman in open marriage gets pregnant with twins from secondary partner. AITA? UPDATED 3X

When this woman in an open marriage is at a loss when she gets pregnant by another man while on birth control, she asks Reddit:

"AITAH For Having Another Man’s Baby?"

I 28f have an open relationship with my 29m husband. We have been married for 5 years and the last 2 years have been open. During this time I have had a number of health issues, mostly with my reproductive system that I was told that it would be unlikely to convince.

Last December, I started to see this guy and we hit it off and saw each other regularly. The end of February I found out I was pregnant with twins and it is his babies.