Woman 'outshines' SIL's wedding by throwing extravagant bday party for daughter. AITA?

When this woman feels like she upset her SIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for “outshining” my SIL’s wedding by throwing an extravagant birthday party for my 5 year daughter a day after?"

SIL and most of her family is upset with me because of a recent situation. My brother got married with SIL at a small church by our house. My daughter’s birthday was the day right after and it was perfect because all the family was in town anyways for the wedding.

My husband is a surgeon and he loves to spoil our daughters and I love planning parties so I booked a really nice garden venue and made it a princess carnival theme for all the kids and adults to enjoy together.

It was a beautiful event but towards the end of it, I got pulled into the bathroom where SIL was upset and crying saying a 5 year old outshone her wedding.