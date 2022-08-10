Woman asks if she was wrong to tell BF's mom that his paternity leave isn't a 'vacation.'

It's normal to struggle with your relationship to your MIL, or in this case, your boyfriend's mother. It's hard enough being a parent, and in this doozy of a situation, it seems super difficult for this young mother. When this woman gets mad at her boyfriend's mother for treating his paternity leave like a vacation, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I’m 37 weeks pregnant now and my boyfriend took 3 weeks off work to stay with me so that we can adjust to being parents to a newborn. This is my first and I’m very nervous and really need the support right now.