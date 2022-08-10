Woman asks if she was wrong to tell BF's mom that his paternity leave isn't a 'vacation.'

It's normal to struggle with your relationship to your MIL, or in this case, your boyfriend's mother. It's hard enough being a parent, and in this doozy of a situation, it seems super difficult for this young mother. When this woman gets mad at her boyfriend's mother for treating his paternity leave like a vacation, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for telling my boyfriend’s mom that my maternity leave is not supposed to be a vacation?"