Woman pays for niece's schooling, but not stepniece's; is called AH for 'favoritism.'

My brother has been married to his wife for about 10 years. He has a 14yo daughter and she has a 15yo daughter. My niece is extremely smart and her teachers believe that she will have a very good future so in order to help her, my sister and I have been saving money for her college.
Now that my niece is going to go to highschool we were talking about which school she should go to. My brother mentioned that there is an extremely good, but also very expensive school that he wished he could send his daughters, but unfortunately he can't afford it so our niece will have to go to the same highschool as our stepniece.
After discussing this for a while we let him know that we have set a college fund for our niece and that based on our calculations we can afford to use some of that money to send our niece to that school. SIL asked if we can do the same thing for her daughter and we told her that we can't because the rest of the money is for our niece's college.