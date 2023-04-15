Woman pays for niece's schooling, but not stepniece's; is called AH for 'favoritism.'

"AITA for not paying for my stepniece's school?"

My brother has been married to his wife for about 10 years. He has a 14yo daughter and she has a 15yo daughter. My niece is extremely smart and her teachers believe that she will have a very good future so in order to help her, my sister and I have been saving money for her college.

Now that my niece is going to go to highschool we were talking about which school she should go to. My brother mentioned that there is an extremely good, but also very expensive school that he wished he could send his daughters, but unfortunately he can't afford it so our niece will have to go to the same highschool as our stepniece.