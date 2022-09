It's hard to run a business. When this female hiring manager is worried she made the wrong call about a pregnant applicant, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not hiring a pregnant woman?"

I(F26) work in HR hiring people. For this position one of the candidates was a 7 months pregnant woman (I had no idea until the interview), and while she had all the qualifications, her condition made a huge impact in my decision of not hiring her.