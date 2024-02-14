Woman and pregnant twin sister deeply resent 'toxic' eldest sister's pregnancy. AITA? UPDATED 2X

When this woman and her pregnant twin sister are deeply disturbed by their older sister's behavior during HER pregnancy, she asks Reddit:

OP also provides major updates about both of her sister's birthing experiences.

"Am I wrong for resenting my older pregnant sister?"

I (31F) am getting married in September to my longtime love. I have a twin sister S (31F) and an older sister C (33F) who are both my matrons of honor.

My older sister C got married in 2017 and my twin S got married in 2019. The three of us are close and we get along generally pretty well, but my twin and I tread lightly around C.

For example, C got married in April 2017 and was infuriated with S for getting engaged in MAY AFTER she got married herself. Said she was “stealing her thunder”. It was a huge deal at the time, but S was gratuitous about it and we swept it under the rug.