Woman pushes for full-time custody of stepdaughters, their mom says 'you're robbing me.'

Navigating custody arrangements can get very complicated very fast.

Feelings run high when it comes to who gets the most time with the kids, and when you throw in the financial dynamics of around child support it gets extra hairy. Plus, when there's a step-parent involved, this can add a whole new layer of emotions to comb through.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for pushing her husband to change the custody agreement, thus upsetting his ex.

She wrote:

AITA for making my husband change his custody agreement?