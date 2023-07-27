Woman refuses to let 9 yo son interact with grandpa's 'toxic' new girlfriend. AITA?

She instigates arguments every chance she gets, and somehow i am ALWAYS the bad guy, just because we are around. She slowly made it to where my son and i see less and less of my dad, then she texted me one weekend and told me that i need to stop coming to his house on sunday nights

(which has been our family dinner night for as long as i can remember) bc she has to work monday mornings, mind you i grew up in this house, and i was definitely snippy with my response. Mostly just telling her it wasn’t her place to tell me that. Now my dad won’t “allow” me in his home until i apologize to her.