Woman refuses to babysit 5 yo autistic sister. AITA?

"AITA for saying no to babysit?"

I am constantly being asked to watch my sister by my parents. For context, I am 25 with a full-time job, life, and live half hour away. My sister is 5 years old and has autism. I am 1 of two people they trust and rely on to watch her if they want to do something.

They refuse to use a service or hire someone they don’t know/trust because she is challenging. So, when they can’t find a sitter, they can’t do anything. And that leaves me being guilt tripped because I love them and want them to go out and have fun….but I simply don’t want to watch her.