Woman refuses to get adult baptism to accommodate family. AITA?

When this person is annoyed with their family, they ask Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to get "adult baptism"?"

My brother and SIL are having a baby. Everyone is rather happy and are talking about it etc. So the other day I was talking with my aunt about it and she mentioned christening and then asked me when I would do confirmation.

For those who don't know - confirmation is like adult baptism, where for christians is the affirmation of your belief in God. In my country almost everyone has it, because it is a part of religion class in secondary school. But I did not attend the class so I do not have confirmation.