Woman refuses to go to Xmas after husband's family 'excludes' her daughters. AITA?

You can't demand that extended family accept your kids. You chose to get married DESPITE knowing how they feel about your kids. You made the choice to get married into this family. Your husband can see his family. Sounds like you're not that much different from your BIL.

capfan1066 writes:

NTA. Do not give in. If your husband wants to see HIS family during Christmas then he can go by himself. His family showed you what they think of your daughters and by extension you, which isn't part of their clan.

Have your own special Christmas with your daughters and your husband needs to take actions that backs up his belief that he treats your daughters as if they are his own.