Woman refuses to help brother babysit his three kids. Says, 'I'm done.' AITA?

'AITA for not helping my brother babysit his three kids?'

My (33F) older brother (40M) has three kids under 5, I myself have no children by choice. Him and I we never very close but he is always asking for help with the kids. Saturday was a beautiful day, my husband and I had plans to spend the day in our pool.

At 10 am he calls me and asks me to come over and help with the kids for an hour or two because his wife is going to get her nails done. I declined and told him what my plans were.