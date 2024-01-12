Woman refuses to let ex-husband bring new wife to their daughter's birthday party. AITA?

I told that I was not comfortable with his wife especially her meeting lily and lily doesn't even know her that much and I haven't even had a proper talk with her before she can see my daughter.

The only thing I knew about this lady was that she did something wrong with my husband knowing very well he's married and has a daughter and I was supposed to feel comfortable with that.

He then told me that I was making this about me and not lily , that lily is child , she doesn't even know anything yet and he really wants lily to meet his wife and she also wants to meet her . I said to him that if she really wants to meet lily then she has to speak to me first and see how she really is before I can trust her with my baby.