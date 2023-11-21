Woman refuses to meet baby niece at Thanksgiving after suffering stillbirth. AITA?

We’re still not sure why - my pregnancy was pretty normal & all scans were developmentally appropriate - we are paying for an autopsy though have still not received the full report back. We have an appointment w/ our OBGYN to explain the results the week after Thanksgiving & we’ll have a memorial service for him after the holidays.

My sister gave birth a few weeks early about 10 days ago - we knew she was high risk of early labor. She now has a beautiful healthy baby girl & while I am filled with so much joy for her, I am also still so heartbroken because we should’ve both been holding our babies this holiday season.