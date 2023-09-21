Woman refuses to pick up neighbor's son from school anymore. AITA?

Earlier this week, my neighbor was off work and I asked her if she minded taking my son to school with hers since I had a work call that morning I had to take. She said no, which kind of had me taken aback since I figured she’d just do it. I asked her why and she told me “You’re home, you can take him.”

I was honestly just speechless, and so I took my son that day and she took hers. I called her later that day and told her I thought it was pretty rude that she wouldn’t take my son when I take hers every single day. She told me that her son doesn’t have any other option, while mine does.