Woman REFUSES to share grandpa's inheritance with rest of her 'family.' AITA?

I knew that he had done well for himself, but he lived a pre simple lifestyle so I didn’t realize how much money and assets he really had. I would give it all up to have my papaw back but even after taxes it is set for life money.

My parents are pretty mad about it. One of the reasons stated for cutting them out was how disappointed my grandfather was with how they had treated me growing up vs my sister and over the fiance debacle. There were other reasons, but that’s what they’re fixated on.

The will is pretty airtight apparently, so my parents want me to “do the right thing” and share it equally between me, them, and my sister. Their argument is that I don’t need it.