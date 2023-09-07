Woman refuses to let stepmom be present when she gives birth. AITA?

I told her my reply was not said to embarrass her but I was being honest about my feelings on the topic.

She brought it up more times and tried to advocate for me saying yes. When I kept saying no she said I was blessed with two mom's and sometimes I act as though I only have one.

The background to this is as follows: I lost my mom when I was 6 and dad remarried just before I turned 8. My stepmom wanted to adopt me when they got married but I didn't want that. My dad didn't want to waste the money if I'd tell a judge I didn't want it and said judge sided with me.