Woman refuses to give up first class seat for mother and 'difficult' son. AITA?

When this woman feels conflicted for what she did on a plane she asks Reddit:

"Am I wrong for not giving up my first class plane seat for a mother and her child?"​​​​​

I (24F) recently flew across the country for a work trip. My company had booked me a first class ticket for the long flight.

When I got to my seat, there was a mom flying with her young son, maybe 4 years old. She asked if I would mind switching to her economy seat so she could sit with her son in first class.

I politely declined and explained I had to work during the flight and really needed the space in first class. The mom got huffy and claimed I was being selfish. She said her son was too disruptive, difficult for a confined economy seat and she absolutely needed that extra space.