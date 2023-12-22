Woman refuses to let sister's 'bigoted' FIL to attend family Christmas. AITA?

When this woman doesn't want her sister's FIL to attend her family Christmas, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for asking my sister's bigoted father in law to not come to our family xmas dinner?"

My sister's (30F) father in law ( 50M) is a sad homophobic man. I found out through my brother in law (30M), that FIL is not comfortable with having my wife ( 25F) and I (24F) over for new years dinner ( because gay). My parents support this, saying his house his rules. Which I get....

But, now he wants to come to our close family xmas dinner and frankly I just don't feel comfortable being around him. I also don't trust that he will behave himself because I feel like he's gotten worse over the years, saying things like " the gays are ruining america".