Woman remarries ex-husband who cheated. Won't let his 'affair child' move in. AITA?

'AITA for refusing to let my husbands affair baby live with us for awhile?'

I married my husband very young. Three years into our marriage we got a divorce, because he had an affair and got his mistress pregnant. We were split for 5 years, then decided we had changed as people, and reconciled for our daughter(we had before the divorce) and for ourselves, with help of counseling.

We’ve now been together 6 years. During the years apart I had another child with a serious partner who sadly passed away.

A few days ago we get a call, from my husbands ex mistress. She says her job wanted her to fly out of state this weekend for an opportunity but it is in possible with her son and asked us if we would be willing to take him in so short notice.