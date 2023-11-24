Woman resents in-laws after grandfather's 'unfair' inheritance distribution. AITA?

When this woman doesn't know what to do financially with his family, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for holding it against my in-laws for cutting my children, as well as my nephews and niece out of their grandfather's inheritance?"

My (53 F) father-in-law passed away two years ago, and was father to seven. He was a widower at the time of his death. Sadly my husband passed away before him in 2015, and his younger brother before him in 2011.

Amongst the five remaining children are my late husband's two sisters, and three brothers. His sisters who are 52 and 59 were executors of his will. My FIL's will was very rudimentary and didn't have a lot of specification in regards to distribution. As executors my two SILs distributed their parents inheritance amongst their children. Their living children.

They felt that since my husband, as well as my brother-in-law were dead, it would be just as well to leave their children out of what would have been their parent's share.