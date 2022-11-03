Woman 'humiliates' BF at restaurant when she refuses to pay for his parents.

When this woman feels taken advantage of, she asks Reddit:



AITA for leaving the restaurant before my boyfriend's family arrived after I was told that I was going to pay for their meals?

I (f29) have been dating my boyfriend (m35) 'Ricky' for 5 months. He's divorced but hates this word and goes with the word "divorcee" instead since the first one makes it sound like he was "dumped" when it was him who initiated it.

Anyways, He always go on long rants about his exes and say stuff like "I hope you don't have this awful habit my ex has" or "hope you like XYZ cause my ex didn't" and the list goes on.

I found a 2nd job recently and he's been having me pay every time we go out. When I protest he'd say he's going through a rough patch and is seeing how much help I cam offer.