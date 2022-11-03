Woman 'humiliates' BF at restaurant when she refuses to pay for his parents.

When this woman feels taken advantage of, she asks Reddit:
I (f29) have been dating my boyfriend (m35) 'Ricky' for 5 months. He's divorced but hates this word and goes with the word "divorcee" instead since the first one makes it sound like he was "dumped" when it was him who initiated it.
Anyways, He always go on long rants about his exes and say stuff like "I hope you don't have this awful habit my ex has" or "hope you like XYZ cause my ex didn't" and the list goes on.
I found a 2nd job recently and he's been having me pay every time we go out. When I protest he'd say he's going through a rough patch and is seeing how much help I cam offer.
Last night he invited his family to join us for dinner. We got to the restaurant first. He asked me if I "brought" enough momey, I said why and he told me that he told his parents that I'd pay for their meals.