Woman asks if she's wrong for 'ruining' her son's half-sister's birthday party.

Coparenting can be a whirlwind of drama, and everyone has their limits.

While "taking the high road" is often the simplest way to keep the peace, if you never put your foot down, others will push you to the brink.

Unfortunately, when kids are involved, it's hard to protect them from the dynamics of conflict.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for "ruining" her son's sister's first birthday.

She wrote:

AITA for ruining my son's sister's first birthday?

My ex's new wife called me three weeks ago and said that she'd just realized her daughter's birthday was on my week. She asked me to please bring my son to the party or drop him off the night before and they'd bring him back the next morning.