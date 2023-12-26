Woman says ex's Christmas gift to their daughter shows his 'true colors.' AITA?

She went to open the last gift, thinking it was the video game since it was the right shape but it was a pack of RoseArt colored pencils. Honestly, she held it together better than the rest of us did.

Her younger sister texted her dad to ask what gift was from him. He said the video game. She said that there wasn't a video game in the bag. He said he had it with him. I want to note, he did not tell my oldest that he forgot the gift, or that it was waiting for her when she got back. He said nothing. So honestly, who knows if he got her anything. Idk, this just shows his true colors.