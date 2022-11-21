Woman prepping Thanksgiving dinner gets weirdly excluded from in-laws group text.

When this woman is annoyed with her husband's family group text, she asks Reddit:
MIL has always done everything for her children. She and FIL taught their kids to always obey them. They lead, kids follow. Always.
I joined the family when their kids and I were all 40s and up. It’s now 15 years later, and my ILs are very old. About 8 years ago, I suggested to my SILs that MIL should no longer be expected to cook holiday meals.
None stepped up because they don’t know how to cook. MILA admitted she never taught them, but also, as adults they didn’t bother to learn. So I cook. My husband cleans.
Last year, he put a group text out regarding dinner. He didn’t include me and he didn’t pass on any info they decided on, to me. So they all brought basic contributions, but no one cooked anything.