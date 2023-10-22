Woman says she will support deceased son's children but NOT his widow. AITA?

When this mom is upset with her son's widow, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for saying that I will support my son's children but not his widow?"

My son divorced his wife of ten years to get together with their nanny. I told him that he was making a mistake but that he was an adult and could make his own decisions.

He became a bad father to his children. I wish I could say differently but there it is. I did the best I could to ensure that my grandchildren knew they were loved and part of a family. My ex daughter-in-law also remained. We had known her for fourteen years and she was always kind and friendly with us.

We used the money we were going to leave to our son and set up educational funds and a trust fund for his children he was neglecting.