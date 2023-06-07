Woman scares husband who has been sleeping all day while watching baby to prove point.

No parent is fully attentive to their child one hundred percent of the time. You're going to have moments where you've spaced off momentarily, are attending to your own needs, or simply need a second.
However, there's a massive difference between grabbing a small moment while watching a young child, and being completely neglectful of them. Neglecting a child can affect all aspects of their development from their emotional health to their cognitive functioning, so it's always best to be honest with yourself and get help if needed.
Sadly, a lot of people don't have that level of self-awareness even if they have the support system or resources to take better care of their kids.
She wrote:
AITA for “kidn@pping” my baby, causing my husband to have a panic attack?
I (29 F) recently started working again after having my daughter (4m). Daycare is too expensive so my husband 35m reluctantly agreed to stay home. It’s important to know that he’s been unemployed since 2021. He receives benefits. It’s also important to know that he’s extremely lazy. He doesn’t cook, clean, or help out in anyway. I was nervous about leaving her home with her father but I had no choice.
When I came back from work she was clean, and sleeping. The next few times I came home he was either playing with her, feeding her, or out for a walk with her. I was happy. A few days ago my neighbor told me that as soon as I leave the baby cries and she cries for hours. My neighbor said that she knocked on our door and he finally answered it. He was sleeping. I concluded that he sleeps all day and night.
Before I come home he pretends to care for her. I decided to take the day off of work, I left home at my regular time. Waited 30 minutes and then went home. Sure enough, he was knocked out asleep with his stupid noise-cancelling headphones on. I went to my daughter's room, scooped her up, and took her to my friend's house.
I waited about 2 hours and I finally called him to tell him that I was coming home early. He called me back saying that he can’t find the baby. He told me that he was going to call the police but before he did I told him what I did. He called me an a&%$ole and a lot of other words too. When I got home his mother was there “calming his nerves” because he has a panic attack. She also called me an a%$#ole.
My husband decided to sleep at her house. Family members are telling me that I’m a terrible person. I know that it was extreme but I don’t know if I would consider myself to be an a#$%ole.
Dense-Passion-2729 wrote:
Sleeping with noise-cancelling headphones as the only adult in the home caring for a 4M old?! Absolutely NTA.
CrystalQueen3000 wrote:
NTA.
He is not an appropriate caretaker for your child and if I were you I’d be reconsidering the relationship completely.
Heraonolympia123 had a strong suggestion:
Someone could have actually kidnapped your child. Or she could have got sick or chocked or needed a nappy change. He is neglecting your child. I cannot believe his mom (her grandmother) hasn't torn him a new one over this. Find good childcare and leave him. I do not encourage divorce usually but I'm not sure I could ever trust that man again. Ditto his mom. NTA.
And OP responded:
The daycare that I can get her into won’t take her until she’s 6 months old. I’m going to have to change my schedule. I can work all day Friday, Saturday, Sunday. My mom, sister, friend, and cousin will help me a bit until I can get her into the daycare.
AprilL4163 wrote:
This has nothing to do with whether or not you are the a#$%ole, but you are absolutely not, and the things that should come to your husband will get me banned for stating. She is 4 months old, this is child ab#$e. Please leave him and get the two of you somewhere safe.
blue-nicorn wrote:
NTA also consider divorce - unemployed and won't even look after his own kid? This guy's a leech, you deserve better.
OP responded, revealing that she's planning to leave:
Thank you. Yes, I’m leaving. I wanted to stay so that she could have a father but it’s not worth it.
It looks like OP already knows what she has to do, hopefully, she receives the love and support needed to walk away into a better life with her daughter.