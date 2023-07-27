Woman shocked at sister's wedding. Bride says 'take our brother's ashes off your neck.'

When this woman is shocked by her sister's 'insensitive' bridezilla move at her wedding, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for wearing my necklace at my sister's wedding after she told me not to?'

I (24F) was a bridesmaid in my sister's (28F) wedding this week, and it was not without its drama. The drama directly between the two of us started at the rehearsal when she told me her plans for my bouquet.

She wanted me to take my necklace off and pin it around the stems, then display the bouquet at her reception, out of my sight. I was visibly uncomfortable with this and started tearing up, and I could tell that she was annoyed.

My necklace is a glass bead that was blown using our brother's ashes and his cremation tag. He died unexpectedly a few years ago and afterwards my mom, sister and I each had matching necklaces made.