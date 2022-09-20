Man asks if she's wrong to tell rich SIL to stop cooking extravagant food for son.

Raising a kid is hard especially when money is tight. When this struggling mom is upset with her SIL she asks the popular Reddit forum:
My(35M) son is 6 and has always been a picky eater. It's been especially hard since we're on food stamps and half our food comes from the food pantry. For the last 2 months, my SIL has been looking after him 3 afternoons a week and I'm so grateful, especially with how things are getting so expensive now.
So saving a bit on childcare means so much to me and she feeds him which helps too. The thing is, SIL is very well off and cooks quite extravagantly. We can't even afford the brand name mac+chesse but at aunt GG's they'll have homemade mac + cheese with a four-cheese mix.