Woman tells SIL the 'real reason' why her daughter's birthday party was a 'failure.' AITA? UPDATED.

People think that their children are so amazing that even death will keep people away from celebrating them. They learn the hard way. She knew. I know one came. You didn't really have to tell her could have let her vent and just let it go over your head. But you had to remind her and that's why she's mad at you.

NTA, sometimes people don't want solutions or hear reasons. They just want to vent. If you didn't say anything, you already knew the reason you didn't have to tell her because she knew it all said.

strangeronreddit writes: