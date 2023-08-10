Woman's SIL says, 'you're mom's dead.' Woman finds out she was lying, gets revenge.

When this woman feels like her SIL tricked her into thinking her mom was dead, she asks Reddit:

'AITA My sister in law told me that my mother had died when she hadn't and I refuse to forgive her?'

I work on a site which requires no chance of spark electricity due to the nature of the business so all phones are locked away.

About eight weeks ago, I got to my phone while preparing to go home and saw that, in the time since dinner, I had received thirteen calls and voicemails and a lot of WhatsApp messages asking me to contact my brothers.

After ringing the missed calls and trying to get an idea of what was wrong, I got hold of my sister in law who told me that my mother had a routine operation and was dead. I was totally in shock. I tried contacting my brothers who were at the hospital but reception there was very poor.