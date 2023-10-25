Woman tells sister she won't help support baby with 'Tinder man,' says 'good luck.'

Laying down firm boundaries does not always garner a happy response. But that doesn't mean you're doing the wrong thing. In fact, in many cases, the backlash confirms just how important the boundary is.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her sister she won't help with her second child. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my sister I won't be helping her with her second unplanned child and that if I find out she is using anything I give my niece for the new kid I will stop helping her at all."

My sister is an idiot. She had my niece when she was 19. She dropped out of college but didn't want to ruin her boyfriend's life so she never went after him for child support. The truth was that it wasn't his baby and she's not sure who the father actually was. I am a fair bit older than her and I make a good living so I helped her out with money and free babysitting. That sort of thing.