Woman asks if she's wrong to yell at child-free sister for giving parenting advice.

It's normal to be stressed as a parent, but what if you have a sibling who is criticizing your parenting style? Is it okay to set a boundary? When this mom gets her child-free sister for lecturing her on parenting, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
My sister (27) is very critical of my parenting. My son (4) is very shy and usually doesn't speak to people outside myself and my wife. He's also very picky and refuses to eat anything he doesn't like to or wear anything he doesn't find comfortable. Sometimes this is difficult, but that's being a parent.