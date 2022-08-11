Woman asks if she was wrong to expose sister's 'dark' past after miscarriage joke.

It's normal to fight with your sister, but does sibling rivalry ever go too far? When this woman who just suffered a miscarriage airs out all her sister's dirty laundry because of a rude joke, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
Am i the AH for exposing my sister after she makes a joke about my miscarriage? I(28F) told my parents about my sister (25F) and what she did in her teenage years. We come from a very strict Asian household, so our teenage years was filled with the expectation that we study and read the bible all the time.