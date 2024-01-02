Woman slammed by MIL for breastfeeding in front of her nephew. AITA?

Later she contacts my husband (then 28M) to inform him how incredibly rude and inappropriate it was for me for breastfeed in front of her nephew and thus forcing them to leave.

AITA for nursing in front of him? I never though twice about it since I saw the situation as my baby needs fed so I need to feed him. My FIL (62M) (husbands parents are divorced), BIL (22M) , dad (42M) , and brother (13M) never had an issue with my feeding my son so I don’t feel I’m wrong, but am I missing something.

Let's see what readers thought.

pintobrand writes:

Not the asshole. People need to get over this infatuation with breastfeeding being sexual. While I dislike many things about my ex-wife she always had style when it came to this.