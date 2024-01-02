Woman slammed by MIL for breastfeeding in front of her nephew. AITA?

When this woman feels guilty for upsetting her MIL, she asks Reddit:
When my (25F at the time) son was only 2-3 weeks old my MIL (50s F) came to visit with her nephew (20-22M). We were visiting in the living room and when my son got hungry I took him back to feed him.
She had already expressed in the past she was kinda annoyed and I was “selfish” for not allowing anyone else to feed him, but he was exclusively breastfed so no one else could feed him.
I went ahead and fed him on the couch since that’s where we were all hanging out. Very shortly after o start feeding him she decides that they actually have other places they need to stop at before they go home (he was living with her at the time) and need to leave. I didn’t think much of it and said my goodbyes.
Later she contacts my husband (then 28M) to inform him how incredibly rude and inappropriate it was for me for breastfeed in front of her nephew and thus forcing them to leave.
AITA for nursing in front of him? I never though twice about it since I saw the situation as my baby needs fed so I need to feed him. My FIL (62M) (husbands parents are divorced), BIL (22M) , dad (42M) , and brother (13M) never had an issue with my feeding my son so I don’t feel I’m wrong, but am I missing something.
pintobrand writes:
Not the asshole. People need to get over this infatuation with breastfeeding being sexual. While I dislike many things about my ex-wife she always had style when it came to this.
I will never forget the manager of a restaurant in Ohio coming over and telling her she needed to cover up if she was going to do that in public after a couple that were leaving complained. She complied by putting the blanket over her own head and flopping the other one for good measure. I fed her hot wings under the blanket.
blindawitch writes:
NTA. Your mother-in-law is simply a prude. You were in your own home and your child was hungry. Why should you have to leave the room to nurse the baby. If they were uncomfortable then let them leave, but they have no right to complain.
BTW, I am appalled that she would say you were selfish for not letting anyone else feed the baby. Let her change his diaper it’s all part of the same process.
philosopher7 writes:
NTA. They came to your HOME and want to complain you didn’t hide away in your own home to feed your baby? Good riddance then honestly.