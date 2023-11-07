Woman snaps at sister and two nieces after they demand daughter share toys. 'Move out.'

Everyone has a different parenting style. While this isn't a groundbreaking statement in itself, the reality of how it manifests can create some major tensions.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her sister she can find another place to live if she keep complaining about her niece not sharing toys. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my sister that if she’s so upset about my kid not sharing her toys they could find another place to live?"

I’m a single mom to Emi (6). Emi is my only child. She’s been sick since she was 2, and if I’m going to be honest, she likely won’t make it to 10. Her dad left us when she got sick. Emi spends one week in the hospital then a week at home.